Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI) Shares Bought by Norway Savings Bank

Norway Savings Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI – Free Report) by 6.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,822 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 665 shares during the quarter. Norway Savings Bank’s holdings in Johnson Controls International were worth $772,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JCI. Register Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Johnson Controls International during the 1st quarter worth $52,000. Hengehold Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Johnson Controls International in the first quarter worth about $3,386,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in Johnson Controls International by 3.1% in the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 47,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,088,000 after purchasing an additional 1,432 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in Johnson Controls International by 57.4% in the first quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 3,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,000 after purchasing an additional 1,183 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Johnson Controls International by 19.7% during the 1st quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 11,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $743,000 after purchasing an additional 1,876 shares in the last quarter. 90.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE JCI opened at $66.42 on Friday. Johnson Controls International plc has a 12 month low of $47.90 and a 12 month high of $74.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.75 billion, a PE ratio of 26.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.29. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $68.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $62.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.65.

Johnson Controls International ( NYSE:JCI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $6.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.51 billion. Johnson Controls International had a return on equity of 13.21% and a net margin of 6.32%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.75 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Johnson Controls International plc will post 3.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 24th will be paid a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 24th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.23%. Johnson Controls International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.92%.

In related news, VP Daniel C. Mcconeghy sold 9,342 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.50, for a total transaction of $611,901.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 25,378 shares in the company, valued at $1,662,259. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Johnson Controls International news, Director Juergen Tinggren sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.31, for a total transaction of $249,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 30,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,876,777.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Daniel C. Mcconeghy sold 9,342 shares of Johnson Controls International stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.50, for a total transaction of $611,901.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 25,378 shares in the company, valued at $1,662,259. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 16,900 shares of company stock worth $1,085,145 in the last ninety days. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts recently weighed in on JCI shares. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Johnson Controls International from $59.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. UBS Group downgraded Johnson Controls International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $74.00 to $68.00 in a report on Monday, May 6th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Johnson Controls International from $64.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Johnson Controls International from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 21st. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Johnson Controls International from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Johnson Controls International has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.82.

Johnson Controls International plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, commissioning, and retrofitting building products and systems in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products.

