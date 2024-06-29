Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Stake Raised by Buckley Wealth Management LLC

Buckley Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) by 2.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 55,139 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,453 shares during the period. Johnson & Johnson accounts for about 2.8% of Buckley Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Buckley Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $8,722,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Gallagher Fiduciary Advisors LLC raised its position in Johnson & Johnson by 18.9% during the third quarter. Gallagher Fiduciary Advisors LLC now owns 2,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $401,000 after purchasing an additional 409 shares during the period. New England Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Johnson & Johnson by 11.3% during the third quarter. New England Asset Management Inc. now owns 46,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,310,000 after purchasing an additional 4,750 shares during the period. Gateway Advisory LLC raised its position in Johnson & Johnson by 179.4% during the third quarter. Gateway Advisory LLC now owns 17,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,771,000 after purchasing an additional 11,425 shares during the period. Wahed Invest LLC raised its position in Johnson & Johnson by 2.2% during the third quarter. Wahed Invest LLC now owns 38,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,947,000 after purchasing an additional 805 shares during the period. Finally, Axxcess Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Johnson & Johnson by 71.8% during the third quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 66,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,354,000 after purchasing an additional 27,795 shares during the period. 69.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Johnson & Johnson Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE JNJ opened at $146.16 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $351.76 billion, a PE ratio of 9.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.53. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $148.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $154.07. Johnson & Johnson has a 12-month low of $143.13 and a 12-month high of $175.97.

Johnson & Johnson Increases Dividend

Johnson & Johnson ( NYSE:JNJ Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 16th. The company reported $2.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.64 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $21.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.39 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 36.70% and a net margin of 45.26%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.68 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 21st were given a dividend of $1.24 per share. This represents a $4.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.39%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 20th. This is a boost from Johnson & Johnson’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.19. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.92%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have issued reports on JNJ. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $168.00 to $167.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. StockNews.com cut Johnson & Johnson from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $175.00 target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Monday, June 17th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $215.00 target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. Finally, Bank of America cut their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $180.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $174.07.

Johnson & Johnson Profile

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches, develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Innovative Medicine segment offers products for various therapeutic areas, such as immunology, including rheumatoid arthritis, psoriatic arthritis, inflammatory bowel disease, and psoriasis; infectious diseases comprising HIV/AIDS; neuroscience, consisting of mood disorders, neurodegenerative disorders, and schizophrenia; oncology, such as prostate cancer, hematologic malignancies, lung cancer, and bladder cancer; cardiovascular and metabolism, including thrombosis, diabetes, and macular degeneration; and pulmonary hypertension comprising pulmonary arterial hypertension through retailers, wholesalers, distributors, hospitals, and healthcare professionals for prescription use.

Featured Articles

