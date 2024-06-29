Journey Medical (NASDAQ:DERM) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Roth Mkm

Roth Mkm initiated coverage on shares of Journey Medical (NASDAQ:DERM – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $11.00 price objective on the stock.
Journey Medical Price Performance
NASDAQ:DERM opened at $5.64 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. Journey Medical has a one year low of $1.52 and a one year high of $8.11. The firm has a market cap of $112.86 million, a P/E ratio of -18.19 and a beta of 0.79.
Journey Medical (NASDAQ:DERM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.27). Journey Medical had a negative return on equity of 32.83% and a negative net margin of 5.20%. The firm had revenue of $13.03 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.91 million. Equities research analysts expect that Journey Medical will post -1.02 EPS for the current year.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Journey Medical Company Profile
Journey Medical Corporation focuses on the development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products for the treatment of dermatological conditions in the United States. The company's marketed products include Qbrexza, a medicated cloth towelette for the treatment of primary axillary hyperhidrosis; Accutane, an oral isotretinoin drug to treat severe recalcitrant nodular acne; and Amzeeq, a topical formulation of minocycline for the treatment of inflammatory lesions of non-nodular moderate to severe acne vulgaris.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Journey Medical
- What is an Earnings Surprise?
- Qualcomm Stock: AI-Powered Growth Despite Volatility
- Following Congress Stock Trades
- Salesforce Stock: Meeting Recap, AI Focus, and Forecast
- 3 Grocery Stocks That Can Help Take a Bite Out of Inflation
- Is CAVA Overextended? A Closer Look at This High-Flying Stock
Receive News & Ratings for Journey Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Journey Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.