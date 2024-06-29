Journey Medical (NASDAQ:DERM) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Roth Mkm

Roth Mkm initiated coverage on shares of Journey Medical (NASDAQ:DERM – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $11.00 price objective on the stock.

Journey Medical Price Performance

NASDAQ:DERM opened at $5.64 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. Journey Medical has a one year low of $1.52 and a one year high of $8.11. The firm has a market cap of $112.86 million, a P/E ratio of -18.19 and a beta of 0.79.

Get Journey Medical alerts:

Journey Medical (NASDAQ:DERM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.27). Journey Medical had a negative return on equity of 32.83% and a negative net margin of 5.20%. The firm had revenue of $13.03 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.91 million. Equities research analysts expect that Journey Medical will post -1.02 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Journey Medical Company Profile

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nwam LLC bought a new position in Journey Medical during the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. Heron Bay Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Journey Medical in the 1st quarter valued at $124,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Journey Medical by 687.5% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 222,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $817,000 after acquiring an additional 194,389 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 7.25% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

Journey Medical Corporation focuses on the development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products for the treatment of dermatological conditions in the United States. The company's marketed products include Qbrexza, a medicated cloth towelette for the treatment of primary axillary hyperhidrosis; Accutane, an oral isotretinoin drug to treat severe recalcitrant nodular acne; and Amzeeq, a topical formulation of minocycline for the treatment of inflammatory lesions of non-nodular moderate to severe acne vulgaris.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Journey Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Journey Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.