JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases UniFirst (NYSE:UNF) Price Target to $175.00

UniFirst (NYSE:UNF – Get Free Report) had its price target raised by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $170.00 to $175.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “underweight” rating on the textile maker’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 2.02% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on UNF. UBS Group upped their target price on UniFirst from $184.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 28th. StockNews.com raised UniFirst from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Barclays upped their target price on UniFirst from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on UniFirst from $185.00 to $199.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $186.00.

UniFirst stock opened at $171.53 on Thursday. UniFirst has a 52 week low of $149.58 and a 52 week high of $187.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.04 and a beta of 0.85. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $160.84 and a 200-day moving average of $167.20.

UniFirst (NYSE:UNF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 27th. The textile maker reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by ($0.19). UniFirst had a return on equity of 6.93% and a net margin of 5.44%. The business had revenue of $590.71 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $587.56 million. On average, research analysts forecast that UniFirst will post 7.44 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Cecelia Levenstein sold 5,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.76, for a total transaction of $856,680.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 68,058 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,600,714.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, VP Michael A. Croatti sold 1,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.00, for a total transaction of $304,200.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 5,747 shares in the company, valued at approximately $971,243. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Cecelia Levenstein sold 5,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.76, for a total value of $856,680.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 68,058 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,600,714.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 28,033 shares of company stock valued at $4,398,882. Company insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in UniFirst by 0.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,695,590 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $294,066,000 after acquiring an additional 4,650 shares in the last quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in UniFirst by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 848,299 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $155,162,000 after acquiring an additional 4,078 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in UniFirst by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 678,973 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $124,193,000 after acquiring an additional 21,115 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in UniFirst by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 446,335 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $81,639,000 after acquiring an additional 21,685 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Trust Walden Corp raised its stake in shares of UniFirst by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 204,545 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $37,413,000 after purchasing an additional 1,471 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.17% of the company’s stock.

UniFirst Corporation provides workplace uniforms and protective work wear clothing in the United States, Europe, and Canada. The company operates through U.S. and Canadian Rental and Cleaning, Manufacturing, Specialty Garments Rental and Cleaning, and First Aid segments. It designs, manufactures, personalizes, rents, cleans, delivers, and sells a range of uniforms and protective clothing, including shirts, pants, jackets, coveralls, lab coats, smocks, and aprons; and specialized protective wear, such as flame resistant and high visibility garments.

