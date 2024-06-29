JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reaffirms Underweight Rating for J Sainsbury (LON:SBRY)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued their underweight rating on shares of J Sainsbury (LON:SBRY – Free Report) in a report issued on Friday, Marketbeat.com reports.

SBRY has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded J Sainsbury to a buy rating and set a GBX 300 ($3.81) price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Shore Capital restated a house stock rating on shares of J Sainsbury in a report on Monday, June 17th.

Get J Sainsbury alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on SBRY

J Sainsbury Price Performance

J Sainsbury Increases Dividend

J Sainsbury stock opened at GBX 255 ($3.23) on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 268.98 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 270.69. J Sainsbury has a 52-week low of GBX 243.80 ($3.09) and a 52-week high of GBX 311.16 ($3.95). The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 96.62. The firm has a market capitalization of £6.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 4,250.00, a PEG ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 0.66.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 6th will be issued a GBX 9.20 ($0.12) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 6th. This represents a yield of 3.43%. This is an increase from J Sainsbury’s previous dividend of $3.90. J Sainsbury’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21,666.67%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Simon Roberts sold 189,648 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 263 ($3.34), for a total transaction of £498,774.24 ($632,721.35). 5.37% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

J Sainsbury Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

J Sainsbury plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the food, general merchandise and clothing retailing, and financial services activities in the United Kingdom and the Republic of Ireland. It operates through three segments: Retail Food, Retail General Merchandise and Clothing, and Financial Services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for J Sainsbury Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for J Sainsbury and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.