JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST) Position Lessened by Cambridge Advisors Inc.

Cambridge Advisors Inc. decreased its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST – Free Report) by 12.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 39,857 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,461 shares during the period. Cambridge Advisors Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $2,011,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 39.9% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 17,993,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $902,891,000 after acquiring an additional 5,127,429 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 29.7% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 13,457,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $675,949,000 after acquiring an additional 3,081,352 shares in the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,633,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $381,244,000 after acquiring an additional 593,425 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 37.5% during the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,833,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,837,000 after acquiring an additional 1,317,710 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,877,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,596,000 after acquiring an additional 190,121 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF stock opened at $50.47 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $50.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.35. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF has a 1-year low of $49.93 and a 1-year high of $50.51.

About JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF

The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that aims to maximize income and preserve capital using USD-denominated debt securities with an effective duration of one year or less. JPST was launched on May 17, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

