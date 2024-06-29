Julius Bär Gruppe AG (OTCMKTS:JBAXY) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Julius Bär Gruppe AG (OTCMKTS:JBAXY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 99.6% from the May 31st total of 28,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 290,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Julius Bär Gruppe Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:JBAXY opened at $11.16 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $11.52 and its 200 day moving average is $11.18. Julius Bär Gruppe has a 52 week low of $9.73 and a 52 week high of $14.52.

Get Julius Bär Gruppe alerts:

Julius Bär Gruppe Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Further Reading

Julius Bär Gruppe AG provides wealth management solutions in Switzerland, Europe, the Americas, Asia, and internationally. The company offers investment advisory and discretionary mandates; structured products, securities execution and advisory, private markets and fund offering; wealth planning, family office services; asset servicing, and lombard lending solutions.

Receive News & Ratings for Julius Bär Gruppe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Julius Bär Gruppe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.