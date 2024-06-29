Julius Bär Gruppe AG (OTCMKTS:JBAXY) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Julius Bär Gruppe AG (OTCMKTS:JBAXY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 99.6% from the May 31st total of 28,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 290,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Julius Bär Gruppe Trading Down 0.9 %
Shares of OTCMKTS:JBAXY opened at $11.16 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $11.52 and its 200 day moving average is $11.18. Julius Bär Gruppe has a 52 week low of $9.73 and a 52 week high of $14.52.
Julius Bär Gruppe Company Profile
