K92 Mining Inc. (KNT.V) (CVE:KNT) Price Target Raised to C$13.75

K92 Mining Inc. (KNT.V) (CVE:KNT – Free Report) had its target price hoisted by Stifel Nicolaus from C$11.50 to C$13.75 in a research report released on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Pi Financial increased their target price on shares of K92 Mining Inc. (KNT.V) from C$11.00 to C$13.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on K92 Mining Inc. (KNT.V) from C$8.50 to C$9.25 in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. National Bankshares cut K92 Mining Inc. (KNT.V) from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and boosted their price objective for the company from C$9.00 to C$9.25 in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of K92 Mining Inc. (KNT.V) from C$8.25 to C$9.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of K92 Mining Inc. (KNT.V) from C$8.75 to C$9.00 in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, K92 Mining Inc. (KNT.V) has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of C$10.38.

KNT stock opened at C$7.99 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of C$1.63 billion and a PE ratio of 32.48. The company has a quick ratio of 2.43, a current ratio of 3.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.93. The business has a 50 day moving average of C$7.99 and a 200-day moving average of C$7.99. K92 Mining Inc. has a 12-month low of C$1.55 and a 12-month high of C$8.50.

In other news, Senior Officer David Gregory Medilek sold 175,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$7.48, for a total value of C$1,309,227.50. In other K92 Mining Inc. (KNT.V) news, Director Saurabh Handa sold 89,240 shares of K92 Mining Inc. (KNT.V) stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$7.51, for a total transaction of C$670,192.40. Also, Senior Officer David Gregory Medilek sold 175,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$7.48, for a total transaction of C$1,309,227.50. Insiders sold a total of 589,240 shares of company stock valued at $4,473,405 in the last three months.

K92 Mining Inc engages in the mining, exploration, and development of mineral deposits in Papua New Guinea. The company produces gold, copper, and silver. Its principal property is the Kainantu property that covers an area of 725 square kilometers located in the Eastern Highlands province. The company is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

