Kambi Group plc (OTCMKTS:KMBIF) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Kambi Group plc (OTCMKTS:KMBIF – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a decline of 96.0% from the May 31st total of 12,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.0 days.

Kambi Group Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS KMBIF opened at C$9.00 on Friday. Kambi Group has a fifty-two week low of C$8.97 and a fifty-two week high of C$17.26. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$9.01 and a 200-day moving average of C$11.25.

About Kambi Group

Kambi Group plc operates as an independent provider of sports betting technology and services to the betting and gaming industry in Europe, the Americas, and internationally. The company provides compliance, technology, and odds-compiling services to customer intelligence and risk management, built on, and delivered through sports betting platform.

