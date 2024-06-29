Kathmere Capital Management LLC Acquires 1,527 Shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Kathmere Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report) by 11.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,743 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,527 shares during the period. Kathmere Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $1,032,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Mondelez International by 63.9% in the fourth quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 359 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Mondelez International in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Mondelez International in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Transcendent Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mondelez International during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Mondelez International during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 78.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MDLZ has been the topic of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Mondelez International from $80.00 to $76.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $84.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $82.00 to $76.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $80.00 to $79.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upped their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.22.

Mondelez International Stock Down 1.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ MDLZ opened at $65.44 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $87.78 billion, a PE ratio of 20.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 12-month low of $60.75 and a 12-month high of $77.20. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $68.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $70.81.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $9.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.16 billion. Mondelez International had a net margin of 11.87% and a return on equity of 16.11%. The company’s revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.89 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mondelez International Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.425 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.60%. Mondelez International’s payout ratio is 53.97%.

Mondelez International Company Profile

(Free Report)

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

Further Reading

