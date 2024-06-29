Kathmere Capital Management LLC Acquires 2,170 Shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Kathmere Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 8.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,721 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,170 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Growth ETF accounts for about 1.1% of Kathmere Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Kathmere Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $9,197,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Sunbelt Securities Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 0.6% in the first quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 5,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,832,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the period. West Paces Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 8.6% in the first quarter. West Paces Advisors Inc. now owns 416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. High Note Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. High Note Wealth LLC now owns 863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Interchange Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Interchange Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $744,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the period. Finally, First Bancorp Inc ME lifted its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. First Bancorp Inc ME now owns 1,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $607,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the period.

Vanguard Growth ETF Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of Vanguard Growth ETF stock opened at $373.65 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $353.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $337.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $128.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.58 and a beta of 1.26. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $260.65 and a 12 month high of $380.26.

Vanguard Growth ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

