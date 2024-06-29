Kathmere Capital Management LLC Acquires 30,183 Shares of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDE)

Kathmere Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDE – Free Report) by 10.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 307,337 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 30,183 shares during the period. Kathmere Capital Management LLC owned 0.17% of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF worth $8,532,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FNDE. Charles Schwab Trust Co lifted its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF by 11.8% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Trust Co now owns 313,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,709,000 after buying an additional 33,030 shares during the last quarter. Global Assets Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF in the first quarter worth $363,000. Paragon Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF in the first quarter worth $271,000. Moller Wealth Partners lifted its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF by 1.5% in the first quarter. Moller Wealth Partners now owns 335,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,303,000 after buying an additional 4,998 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sebold Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF by 5.4% in the first quarter. Sebold Capital Management Inc. now owns 251,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,993,000 after buying an additional 12,990 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF stock opened at $29.57 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.89. Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF has a 1-year low of $25.13 and a 1-year high of $30.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.83 and a beta of 0.79.

The Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF (FNDE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of emerging market stocks. Its selection and weighting are based on three fundamental factors: sales, cash flow, and dividends\u002Fbuybacks.

