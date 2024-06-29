Kathmere Capital Management LLC Acquires New Stake in PLDT Inc. (NYSE:PHI)

Kathmere Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PLDT Inc. (NYSE:PHI – Free Report) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 10,479 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $258,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ballentine Partners LLC lifted its position in PLDT by 23.3% during the first quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 14,582 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $360,000 after buying an additional 2,753 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in PLDT by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 13,836 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $324,000 after buying an additional 433 shares during the period. Barometer Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of PLDT in the 4th quarter worth about $117,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of PLDT by 171.3% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 21,762 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $510,000 after purchasing an additional 13,741 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of PLDT in the 4th quarter worth about $238,000. 2.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PLDT Stock Performance

PLDT stock opened at $24.56 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $24.23 and its 200-day moving average is $23.70. The company has a market cap of $5.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 0.34 and a quick ratio of 0.33. PLDT Inc. has a 12 month low of $19.02 and a 12 month high of $30.39.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PLDT ( NYSE:PHI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The technology company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $968.85 million for the quarter. PLDT had a return on equity of 21.34% and a net margin of 12.86%. Equities analysts anticipate that PLDT Inc. will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded PLDT from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th.

About PLDT

PLDT Inc provides telecommunications and digital services in the Philippines. The company operates through three segments: Wireless, Fixed Line, and Others. It offers cellular mobile, Internet broadband distribution, operations support, software development, and satellite information and messaging services; and sells Wi-Fi access equipment.

