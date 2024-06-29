Kathmere Capital Management LLC Boosts Position in Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI)

Kathmere Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Free Report) (TSE:CNR) by 45.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,836 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 3,411 shares during the period. Kathmere Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Canadian National Railway were worth $1,427,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in Canadian National Railway by 766.7% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 234 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the period. Keener Financial Planning LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Canadian National Railway in the fourth quarter valued at about $46,000. Knuff & Co LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Canadian National Railway during the 4th quarter valued at about $50,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Canadian National Railway during the 4th quarter worth approximately $56,000. Finally, Partnership Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Canadian National Railway during the 4th quarter worth approximately $65,000. 80.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CNI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Susquehanna dropped their price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway from $142.00 to $135.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. National Bank Financial raised shares of Canadian National Railway from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway from $121.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Canadian National Railway in a research note on Friday, June 7th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $130.00 target price for the company. Finally, Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $140.00 price target on shares of Canadian National Railway in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Eighteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $148.95.

CNI opened at $118.11 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $123.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $126.16. Canadian National Railway has a fifty-two week low of $103.96 and a fifty-two week high of $134.02. The firm has a market cap of $74.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.90.

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Get Free Report) (TSE:CNR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The transportation company reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.16 billion. Canadian National Railway had a return on equity of 23.27% and a net margin of 32.81%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Canadian National Railway will post 5.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 7th were paid a $0.625 dividend. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 7th. Canadian National Railway’s payout ratio is 39.08%.

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail, intermodal, trucking, and marine transportation and logistics business in Canada and the United States. The company provides rail services, which include equipment, custom brokerage services, transloading and distribution, business development and real estate, and private car storage services; and intermodal services, such as temperature controlled cargo, port partnerships, and logistics parks.

