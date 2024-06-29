Kathmere Capital Management LLC Boosts Position in CGI Inc. (NYSE:GIB)

Kathmere Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of CGI Inc. (NYSE:GIB – Free Report) (TSE:GIB.A) by 16.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,823 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,115 shares during the period. Kathmere Capital Management LLC’s holdings in CGI were worth $864,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in CGI by 297.1% in the 4th quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 270 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 202 shares during the period. CWM LLC increased its stake in CGI by 19.1% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,185 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $131,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the period. Tritonpoint Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in CGI during the fourth quarter worth about $205,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in CGI by 41.4% during the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,978 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $212,000 after purchasing an additional 579 shares during the period. Finally, Western Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in CGI during the fourth quarter worth about $214,000. 66.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CGI stock opened at $99.77 on Friday. CGI Inc. has a 12 month low of $93.07 and a 12 month high of $118.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $101.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $107.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.02 billion, a PE ratio of 19.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.95.

CGI ( NYSE:GIB Get Free Report ) (TSE:GIB.A) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The technology company reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.79 billion. CGI had a return on equity of 20.43% and a net margin of 11.38%. Equities analysts predict that CGI Inc. will post 5.57 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on GIB. CIBC downgraded CGI from a “sector outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 21st. StockNews.com downgraded CGI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 11th. Finally, TD Securities raised CGI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd.

CGI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) and business process services. Its services include the business and strategic IT consulting, systems integration, and software solutions. The company also provides application development, modernization and maintenance, holistic enterprise digitization, automation, hybrid and cloud management, and business process services; intellectual property-based solutions; business consulting; managed IT services; and IT infrastructure services.

