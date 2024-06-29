Kathmere Capital Management LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX)

Kathmere Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Free Report) by 6.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,848 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 545 shares during the quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Blackstone were worth $1,162,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mather Group LLC. increased its holdings in Blackstone by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 7,113 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $931,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Fragasso Group Inc. lifted its position in Blackstone by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Fragasso Group Inc. now owns 3,255 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $428,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp boosted its holdings in Blackstone by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp now owns 3,320 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $435,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the period. Marino Stram & Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Blackstone by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Marino Stram & Associates LLC now owns 2,592 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $339,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FFT Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Blackstone by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. FFT Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,094 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $667,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the period. 70.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Ruth Porat bought 219 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $119.48 per share, for a total transaction of $26,166.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 34,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,115,488.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Blackstone Price Performance

NYSE BX opened at $123.80 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $122.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $124.42. The stock has a market cap of $88.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.53. Blackstone Inc. has a 52 week low of $88.59 and a 52 week high of $133.56.

Blackstone (NYSE:BX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The asset manager reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.98. The firm had revenue of $3.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.56 billion. Blackstone had a return on equity of 17.33% and a net margin of 20.84%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 166.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.97 EPS. Analysts forecast that Blackstone Inc. will post 4.77 EPS for the current year.

Blackstone Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 29th were given a dividend of $0.83 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 26th. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.68%. Blackstone’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 117.31%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently weighed in on BX shares. TD Cowen lowered their target price on Blackstone from $117.00 to $114.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Bank of America cut their target price on Blackstone from $141.00 to $132.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Argus upped their price target on shares of Blackstone from $133.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Blackstone from $135.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Blackstone from $150.00 to $146.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $123.65.

About Blackstone

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

