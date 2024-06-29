Kathmere Capital Management LLC Buys 2,332 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Kathmere Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) by 6.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 40,673 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,332 shares during the period. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF accounts for 1.1% of Kathmere Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Kathmere Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $9,297,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of VB. Sawyer & Company Inc boosted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 66.7% in the first quarter. Sawyer & Company Inc now owns 245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Tsfg LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 21.1% in the first quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 987 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. DeDora Capital Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 17.7% in the first quarter. DeDora Capital Inc. now owns 64,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,802,000 after buying an additional 9,745 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 8.7% in the first quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 2,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $495,000 after buying an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Register Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 86.1% in the first quarter. Register Financial Advisors LLC now owns 735 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,000 after buying an additional 340 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF stock opened at $218.27 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $219.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $216.87. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $174.84 and a 1 year high of $229.54. The stock has a market cap of $54.06 billion, a PE ratio of 14.11 and a beta of 1.17.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Profile

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

