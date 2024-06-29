Kathmere Capital Management LLC Buys 42 Shares of Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR)

Kathmere Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Free Report) by 1.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,599 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. Kathmere Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $908,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MAR. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Marriott International by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,711,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $926,000,000 after purchasing an additional 63,411 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in Marriott International by 34.8% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,547,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,025,416,000 after acquiring an additional 1,173,028 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its position in shares of Marriott International by 42.2% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,147,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $709,793,000 after acquiring an additional 934,304 shares during the period. Parnassus Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Marriott International by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 2,457,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $554,164,000 after purchasing an additional 7,135 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Marriott International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $461,525,000. 70.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Marriott International alerts:

Marriott International Stock Down 0.2 %

NASDAQ MAR opened at $241.77 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.95, a PEG ratio of 4.56 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $237.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $239.02. Marriott International, Inc. has a 52 week low of $177.10 and a 52 week high of $260.57.

Marriott International Increases Dividend

Marriott International ( NASDAQ:MAR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.17 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $5.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.95 billion. Marriott International had a negative return on equity of 376.88% and a net margin of 12.00%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.09 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Marriott International, Inc. will post 9.55 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 24th were given a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.04%. This is an increase from Marriott International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 23rd. Marriott International’s payout ratio is presently 26.01%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MAR has been the subject of a number of research reports. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Marriott International from $235.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Marriott International from $250.00 to $248.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Marriott International from $248.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Barclays lifted their price target on Marriott International from $239.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Finally, Mizuho raised their target price on Marriott International from $260.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Marriott International presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $242.19.

View Our Latest Research Report on MAR

About Marriott International

(Free Report)

Marriott International, Inc engages in operating, franchising, and licensing hotel, residential, timeshare, and other lodging properties worldwide. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, The Luxury Collection, W Hotels, St. Regis, EDITION, Bvlgari, Marriott Hotels, Sheraton, Westin, Autograph Collection, Renaissance Hotels, Le Méridien, Delta Hotels by Marriott, Tribute Portfolio, Gaylord Hotels, Design Hotels, Marriott Executive Apartments, Apartments by Marriott Bonvoy, Courtyard by Marriott, Fairfield by Marriott, Residence Inn by Marriott, SpringHill Suites by Marriott, Four Points by Sheraton, TownePlace Suites by Marriott, Aloft Hotels, AC Hotels by Marriott, Moxy Hotels, Element Hotels, Protea Hotels by Marriott, and City Express by Marriott brand names, as well as operates residences, timeshares, and yachts.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Marriott International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marriott International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.