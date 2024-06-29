Kathmere Capital Management LLC Buys 715 Shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Kathmere Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) by 10.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,477 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 715 shares during the quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $1,535,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sawyer & Company Inc raised its stake in Honeywell International by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Sawyer & Company Inc now owns 19,828 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $4,070,000 after purchasing an additional 367 shares in the last quarter. Asio Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 3.5% during the first quarter. Asio Capital LLC now owns 14,959 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,070,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Bridge Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Honeywell International in the first quarter valued at approximately $568,000. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 0.8% in the first quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC now owns 28,747 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $5,756,000 after buying an additional 219 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Insight Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 1.4% in the first quarter. Capital Insight Partners LLC now owns 25,910 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $5,318,000 after buying an additional 354 shares during the period. 75.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Honeywell International alerts:

Insider Transactions at Honeywell International

In other Honeywell International news, CFO Gregory P. Lewis sold 25,209 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.06, for a total value of $4,866,849.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 55,471 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,709,231.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Darius Adamczyk sold 28,500 shares of Honeywell International stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.96, for a total value of $5,812,860.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 203,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,507,899.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Gregory P. Lewis sold 25,209 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.06, for a total transaction of $4,866,849.54. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 55,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,709,231.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Honeywell International Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of Honeywell International stock opened at $213.54 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $139.06 billion, a PE ratio of 24.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $203.84 and its 200 day moving average is $201.43. Honeywell International Inc. has a 1 year low of $174.88 and a 1 year high of $218.36.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.17 by $0.08. Honeywell International had a net margin of 15.52% and a return on equity of 35.88%. The firm had revenue of $9.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.03 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.07 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Honeywell International Inc. will post 10.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Honeywell International Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 17th were paid a dividend of $1.08 per share. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 16th. Honeywell International’s payout ratio is 50.06%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have commented on HON. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Honeywell International from $222.00 to $218.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $195.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $243.00 to $244.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $230.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Honeywell International has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $224.75.

View Our Latest Research Report on HON

Honeywell International Company Profile

(Free Report)

Honeywell International Inc engages in the aerospace technologies, building automation, energy and sustainable solutions, and industrial automation businesses in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Honeywell International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Honeywell International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.