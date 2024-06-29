Kathmere Capital Management LLC Cuts Stock Position in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD)

Kathmere Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD – Free Report) by 18.5% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,275 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 517 shares during the quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Expeditors International of Washington were worth $277,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Capital Analysts LLC increased its holdings in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 14,137 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,798,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. IMPACTfolio LLC increased its holdings in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. IMPACTfolio LLC now owns 1,949 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $248,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 2,956 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $376,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Cape ANN Savings Bank boosted its stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Cape ANN Savings Bank now owns 3,379 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $427,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 12.2% in the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 963 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $123,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.02% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Mark A. Emmert sold 8,100 shares of Expeditors International of Washington stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.67, for a total value of $1,001,727.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 14,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,741,891.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Mark A. Emmert sold 8,100 shares of Expeditors International of Washington stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.67, for a total value of $1,001,727.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 14,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,741,891.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Blake R. Bell sold 4,100 shares of Expeditors International of Washington stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.99, for a total value of $479,659.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 52,745 shares in the company, valued at $6,170,637.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on EXPD. Bank of America raised their price target on Expeditors International of Washington from $126.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. BNP Paribas upgraded Expeditors International of Washington from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $112.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. Wolfe Research upgraded Expeditors International of Washington from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Expeditors International of Washington from $106.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Expeditors International of Washington from $112.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $111.88.

Expeditors International of Washington Stock Performance

NASDAQ EXPD opened at $124.70 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $17.61 billion, a PE ratio of 26.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.87 and a beta of 0.99. The business’s fifty day moving average is $119.79 and its 200 day moving average is $121.89. Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $107.03 and a fifty-two week high of $131.17.

Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The transportation company reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.07. Expeditors International of Washington had a return on equity of 28.89% and a net margin of 7.81%. The business had revenue of $2.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.22 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.45 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. will post 4.89 EPS for the current year.

Expeditors International of Washington Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 3rd were given a $0.73 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.2%. This is an increase from Expeditors International of Washington’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.69. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 3rd. Expeditors International of Washington’s payout ratio is presently 30.93%.

About Expeditors International of Washington

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides logistics services worldwide. The company offers airfreight services, such as air freight consolidation and forwarding; ocean freight and ocean services, including ocean freight consolidation, direct ocean forwarding, and order management; customs brokerage, import, intra-continental ground transportation and delivery, and warehousing and distribution services; and customs clearance, purchase order management, vendor consolidation, time-definite transportation services, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance, specialized cargo monitoring and tracking, and other supply chain solutions.

