Kathmere Capital Management LLC Cuts Stock Position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF (BATS:JMST)

Kathmere Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF (BATS:JMST – Free Report) by 15.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 86,588 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,500 shares during the period. Kathmere Capital Management LLC owned 0.17% of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF worth $4,393,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Lincoln National Corp increased its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF by 126.7% in the 4th quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 9,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $470,000 after buying an additional 5,182 shares in the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC increased its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF by 35.2% in the 4th quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 10,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $515,000 after buying an additional 2,639 shares in the last quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC increased its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 41,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,122,000 after buying an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF by 153.0% during the fourth quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 145,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,359,000 after purchasing an additional 87,817 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Corient Private Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 494,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,105,000 after purchasing an additional 18,051 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF stock opened at $50.75 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $50.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.70.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 3rd were given a dividend of $0.1445 per share. This is a positive change from JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF’s previous dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 3rd.

The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF (JMST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US municipal bonds with a weighted average maturity of two years or less. JMST was launched on Oct 16, 2018 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

