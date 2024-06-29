Kathmere Capital Management LLC Decreases Stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Kathmere Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 4.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 13,655 shares of the company’s stock after selling 638 shares during the quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $3,549,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VTI. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 10,578.3% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 9,089,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,156,095,000 after acquiring an additional 9,003,895 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC increased its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 552.8% during the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 5,510,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,307,113,000 after buying an additional 4,665,993 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 10.4% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 38,913,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,231,152,000 after buying an additional 3,679,918 shares during the period. Morningstar Investment Services LLC increased its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 100.6% during the fourth quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 6,570,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,564,661,000 after buying an additional 3,294,486 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 62.2% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,611,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $767,214,000 after buying an additional 1,384,501 shares during the period.

VTI opened at $267.62 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $401.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.62 and a beta of 1.02. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 52 week low of $202.44 and a 52 week high of $270.41. The business’s 50 day moving average is $260.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $251.50.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

