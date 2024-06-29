Kathmere Capital Management LLC Grows Position in Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP)

Kathmere Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP – Free Report) by 12.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,719 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 190 shares during the quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Check Point Software Technologies were worth $282,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of CHKP. Capital Insight Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 13.3% during the 1st quarter. Capital Insight Partners LLC now owns 21,426 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,514,000 after acquiring an additional 2,519 shares during the last quarter. Cardinal Capital Management lifted its position in Check Point Software Technologies by 12.5% in the first quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 7,616 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,249,000 after buying an additional 844 shares during the last quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Check Point Software Technologies by 18.2% in the first quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,594 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $261,000 after buying an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. DGS Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Check Point Software Technologies by 2.3% in the first quarter. DGS Capital Management LLC now owns 11,669 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,914,000 after buying an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GoalVest Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Check Point Software Technologies in the first quarter valued at about $156,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.62% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have commented on CHKP. TD Cowen upped their target price on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $180.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $185.00 price target on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $170.00 to $165.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Check Point Software Technologies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $169.18.

Check Point Software Technologies Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CHKP opened at $165.00 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $154.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $157.32. Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. has a 1-year low of $122.86 and a 1-year high of $168.82. The company has a market cap of $18.63 billion, a PE ratio of 22.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.61.

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The technology company reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72. Check Point Software Technologies had a return on equity of 31.42% and a net margin of 34.33%. The company had revenue of $598.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $595.28 million. Analysts anticipate that Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. will post 7.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Check Point Software Technologies

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. develops, markets, and supports a range of products and services for IT security worldwide. The company offers a multilevel security architecture, cloud, network, mobile devices, endpoints information, and IOT solutions. It provides Check Point Infinity Architecture, a cyber security architecture that protects against fifth generation cyber-attacks across various networks, endpoint, cloud, workloads, Internet of Things, and mobile.

