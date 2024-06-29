Kathmere Capital Management LLC Grows Position in CRH plc (NYSE:CRH)

Kathmere Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in CRH plc (NYSE:CRH – Free Report) by 29.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,168 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 2,985 shares during the period. Kathmere Capital Management LLC’s holdings in CRH were worth $1,136,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CRH. First Financial Corp IN purchased a new position in CRH in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Orion Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in CRH by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 400 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. acquired a new position in CRH during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. UMB Bank n.a. purchased a new stake in CRH in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, WASHINGTON TRUST Co acquired a new stake in shares of CRH in the 4th quarter worth $35,000. 62.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CRH Price Performance

CRH opened at $75.10 on Friday. CRH plc has a 12 month low of $51.59 and a 12 month high of $88.00. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $78.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $77.09.

CRH Increases Dividend

CRH ( NYSE:CRH Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 10th. The construction company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $6.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.60 billion. On average, equities research analysts predict that CRH plc will post 5.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a Variable dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 26th. Investors of record on Friday, May 24th were paid a $0.35 dividend. This is a boost from CRH’s previous Variable dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 23rd. This represents a dividend yield of 1.7%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Stephens assumed coverage on shares of CRH in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $95.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on CRH in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $110.00 price objective for the company. Vertical Research started coverage on shares of CRH in a report on Friday, March 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $105.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $82.00 price target (up previously from $80.00) on shares of CRH in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of CRH from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CRH has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $93.11.

CRH Profile

(Free Report)

CRH plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides building materials solutions in Ireland and internationally. It operates through four segments: Americas Materials Solutions, Americas Building Solutions, Europe Materials Solutions, and Europe Building Solutions. The company provides solutions for the construction and maintenance of public infrastructure and commercial and residential buildings; and produces and sells aggregates, cement, readymixed concrete, and asphalt, as well as provides paving and construction services.

