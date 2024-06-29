Kathmere Capital Management LLC Grows Position in iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IVLU)

Kathmere Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IVLU – Free Report) by 4.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 685,983 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,338 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF comprises approximately 2.2% of Kathmere Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Kathmere Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF were worth $19,365,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. G&S Capital LLC raised its position in iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF by 3.2% in the first quarter. G&S Capital LLC now owns 38,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,093,000 after acquiring an additional 1,206 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF by 17.6% in the first quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 404,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,430,000 after buying an additional 60,719 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF during the first quarter valued at $63,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF by 28.1% during the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 75,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,129,000 after acquiring an additional 16,541 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Foster Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF by 33.8% during the first quarter. Foster Group Inc. now owns 320,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,036,000 after acquiring an additional 80,926 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

IVLU opened at $27.44 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.61 and a beta of 0.70. iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF has a 52 week low of $23.89 and a 52 week high of $29.27. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.41.

iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF Profile

The iShares Edge MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF (IVLU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World ex USA Enhanced Value index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap developed ex-US equities, selected using fundamental metrics, and weighted by these metrics and market-cap. IVLU was launched on Jun 16, 2015 and is managed by BlackRock.

