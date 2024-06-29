Kathmere Capital Management LLC Has $1.04 Million Holdings in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS)

Kathmere Capital Management LLC grew its position in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS – Free Report) by 9.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,349 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 287 shares during the quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Cadence Design Systems were worth $1,042,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in CDNS. Valley National Advisers Inc. boosted its holdings in Cadence Design Systems by 90.4% in the 4th quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 99 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. Fortitude Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Union Savings Bank acquired a new stake in Cadence Design Systems during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. bought a new position in Cadence Design Systems during the 4th quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Cadence Design Systems in the 1st quarter valued at $45,000. Institutional investors own 84.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Cadence Design Systems stock opened at $307.75 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $294.50 and its 200 day moving average is $293.70. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $217.77 and a one year high of $328.99. The firm has a market cap of $83.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 80.14, a PEG ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.19.

Cadence Design Systems ( NASDAQ:CDNS Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 22nd. The software maker reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.04. Cadence Design Systems had a net margin of 25.68% and a return on equity of 32.44%. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.02 EPS. Cadence Design Systems’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 4.77 EPS for the current year.

CDNS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $302.00 to $322.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $320.00 target price on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a report on Friday, May 17th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $280.00 price target on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a report on Monday, April 22nd. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Cadence Design Systems from $350.00 to $355.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Cadence Design Systems from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $332.78.

In related news, Director Vincentelli Albert Sangiovanni sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $308.83, for a total value of $463,245.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 50,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,498,015.89. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Karna Nisewaner sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.46, for a total value of $186,276.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 21,080 shares in the company, valued at $6,544,496.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Vincentelli Albert Sangiovanni sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $308.83, for a total transaction of $463,245.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 50,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,498,015.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 41,134 shares of company stock valued at $12,232,169. 1.99% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

