Kathmere Capital Management LLC Has $1.09 Million Holdings in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC)

Kathmere Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Free Report) by 17.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,422 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 791 shares during the period. Kathmere Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $1,093,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp lifted its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 6.0% in the first quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp now owns 19,309 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,891,000 after acquiring an additional 1,095 shares during the period. Register Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Marathon Petroleum in the 1st quarter worth approximately $69,000. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 39.6% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 9,156 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,845,000 after purchasing an additional 2,599 shares during the last quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 117.4% during the first quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. now owns 52,600 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $10,599,000 after buying an additional 28,400 shares during the period. Finally, Hengehold Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Marathon Petroleum during the first quarter worth $368,000. 76.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have commented on MPC shares. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $190.00 to $168.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 14th. Tudor Pickering raised Marathon Petroleum to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $175.00 to $207.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $235.00 to $230.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Marathon Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 14th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $192.08.

Marathon Petroleum Price Performance

Shares of NYSE MPC opened at $173.40 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.43. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $178.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $175.53. The stock has a market cap of $61.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.66, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.45. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a fifty-two week low of $112.82 and a fifty-two week high of $221.11.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The oil and gas company reported $2.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.53 by $0.25. Marathon Petroleum had a return on equity of 25.87% and a net margin of 5.32%. The business had revenue of $32.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.07 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $6.09 earnings per share. Marathon Petroleum’s revenue was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 17.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Marathon Petroleum declared that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Tuesday, April 30th that permits the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the oil and gas company to reacquire up to 7.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Marathon Petroleum Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 16th were issued a dividend of $0.825 per share. This represents a $3.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 15th. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.48%.

Marathon Petroleum Profile

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated downstream energy company primarily in the United States. The company operates through Refining & Marketing, and Midstream segments. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast, Mid-Continent, and West Coast regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale and distributes refined products, including renewable diesel, through transportation, storage, distribution, and marketing services.

