Kathmere Capital Management LLC Has $1.17 Million Position in Chunghwa Telecom Co., Ltd. (NYSE:CHT)

Kathmere Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Chunghwa Telecom Co., Ltd. (NYSE:CHT – Free Report) by 40.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 29,787 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,541 shares during the period. Kathmere Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Chunghwa Telecom were worth $1,166,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mariner LLC boosted its position in shares of Chunghwa Telecom by 93.4% in the third quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 31,154 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,120,000 after acquiring an additional 15,047 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Chunghwa Telecom by 10.9% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 143,661 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,163,000 after purchasing an additional 14,072 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Chunghwa Telecom by 82.4% during the 4th quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 27,621 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,079,000 after purchasing an additional 12,480 shares during the period. Ballentine Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Chunghwa Telecom by 83.3% during the fourth quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 22,986 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $898,000 after buying an additional 10,449 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schechter Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chunghwa Telecom in the fourth quarter valued at about $338,000. Institutional investors own 2.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CHT opened at $38.61 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $38.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $38.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Chunghwa Telecom Co., Ltd. has a 12-month low of $35.44 and a 12-month high of $39.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.74 and a beta of 0.19.

Chunghwa Telecom ( NYSE:CHT Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter. Chunghwa Telecom had a return on equity of 9.31% and a net margin of 16.40%.

The firm also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 3rd will be given a $1.4736 dividend. This represents a yield of 2.9%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 3rd. Chunghwa Telecom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 76.67%.

Chunghwa Telecom Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides telecommunication services in Taiwan and internationally. It operates through Consumer Business, Enterprise Business, International Business, and Others segments. The company offers local, domestic long distance, and international long distance fixed-line telephone services; mobile services such as prepaid and postpaid plans; broadband plans; and internet and data services.

