Kathmere Capital Management LLC Has $1.21 Million Stock Holdings in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

Kathmere Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Free Report) by 11.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,479 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,311 shares during the quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Novartis were worth $1,207,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of NVS. Morningstar Investment Services LLC increased its holdings in Novartis by 99.0% in the fourth quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 746,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,661,000 after purchasing an additional 371,590 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Novartis by 1,936.7% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 387,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,158,000 after acquiring an additional 368,778 shares during the period. First Financial Bankshares Inc acquired a new position in shares of Novartis in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,003,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Novartis by 6,599.3% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 149,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,084,000 after acquiring an additional 147,165 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning increased its position in Novartis by 48.6% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 447,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,591,000 after purchasing an additional 146,327 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 13.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Novartis from $114.00 to $116.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Novartis in a report on Thursday, May 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price target for the company. Finally, Barclays raised Novartis to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, June 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Novartis presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $116.67.

Shares of NYSE NVS opened at $106.46 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.90. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $102.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $101.19. The stock has a market cap of $217.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.37, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.58. Novartis AG has a fifty-two week low of $92.19 and a fifty-two week high of $108.78.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The company reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.07. Novartis had a return on equity of 32.15% and a net margin of 31.33%. The company had revenue of $11.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.50 billion. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Novartis AG will post 7.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Novartis AG engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of healthcare products in Switzerland and internationally. The company offers prescription medicines for patients and physicians. It focuses on therapeutic areas, such as cardiovascular, renal and metabolic, immunology, neuroscience, and oncology, as well as ophthalmology and hematology.

