Kathmere Capital Management LLC Has $1.92 Million Position in Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF (BATS:PTLC)

Kathmere Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF (BATS:PTLC – Free Report) by 8.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 40,212 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,844 shares during the quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC owned about 0.07% of Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF worth $1,919,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF by 873.4% during the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new stake in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $109,000. PSI Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF by 23.4% during the 4th quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 2,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,000 after acquiring an additional 555 shares during the period. Westside Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $173,000. Finally, Avalon Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth $188,000.

Shares of PTLC stock opened at $49.76 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.16 and a beta of 0.98. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $46.24.

The Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF (PTLC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap index. The fund tracks an index that allocates to a proprietary US large-cap index and\u002For 3-month US T-bills, according to momentum. PTLC was launched on Jun 11, 2015 and is managed by Pacer.

