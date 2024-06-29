Kathmere Capital Management LLC Has $270,000 Stake in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR)

Kathmere Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR – Free Report) by 14.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 17,766 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,268 shares during the period. Kathmere Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras were worth $270,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in PBR. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership purchased a new position in shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras in the 4th quarter worth approximately $218,758,000. RWC Asset Advisors US LLC boosted its stake in shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 20.2% in the 4th quarter. RWC Asset Advisors US LLC now owns 6,811,783 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $108,784,000 after buying an additional 1,145,021 shares during the last quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP boosted its stake in shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 27.7% in the 1st quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 6,278,919 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $95,452,000 after buying an additional 1,362,108 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 11.8% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,896,244 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $62,223,000 after buying an additional 411,905 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Perpetual Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras in the 1st quarter worth approximately $56,337,000.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. HSBC raised shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, March 25th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $21.20 to $17.70 in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $18.00 in a report on Monday, March 11th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from $17.20 to $17.40 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 25th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $16.80 to $17.90 in a report on Thursday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $16.56.

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras Stock Performance

Shares of PBR stock opened at $14.49 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.81. Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras has a 1 year low of $13.02 and a 1 year high of $17.91.

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 13th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.84 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $23.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.63 billion. Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras had a return on equity of 31.07% and a net margin of 22.46%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.11 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras will post 3.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a Variable dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 13th will be issued a $0.0288 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 13th. This represents a dividend yield of 16%. Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras’s payout ratio is currently 26.45%.

About Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras

Petróleo Brasileiro SA – Petrobras explores, produces, and sells oil and gas in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through Exploration and Production; Refining, Transportation and Marketing; and Gas and Power. It also engages in prospecting, drilling, refining, processing, trading, and transporting crude oil from producing onshore and offshore oil fields, and shale or other rocks, as well as oil products, natural gas, and other liquid hydrocarbons.

