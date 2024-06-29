Kathmere Capital Management LLC Has $3.15 Million Position in JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:JQUA)

Kathmere Capital Management LLC reduced its holdings in JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:JQUA – Free Report) by 0.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 59,625 shares of the company’s stock after selling 211 shares during the period. Kathmere Capital Management LLC owned 0.07% of JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF worth $3,152,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JQUA. KPP Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,697,000. Knightsbridge Asset Management LLC increased its position in JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Knightsbridge Asset Management LLC now owns 140,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,073,000 after purchasing an additional 2,623 shares in the last quarter. Jackson Wealth Management LLC increased its position in JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. Jackson Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $862,000 after purchasing an additional 1,221 shares in the last quarter. JT Stratford LLC increased its position in JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF by 19.0% during the 3rd quarter. JT Stratford LLC now owns 17,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $738,000 after purchasing an additional 2,725 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Harbor Partners LLC increased its position in JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Harbor Partners LLC now owns 121,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,261,000 after purchasing an additional 6,364 shares in the last quarter.

JQUA stock opened at $52.95 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $51.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.79. The stock has a market cap of $4.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.27 and a beta of 0.94. JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF has a 1 year low of $41.37 and a 1 year high of $53.56.

The JPMorgan U.S. Quality Factor ETF (JQUA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the JP Morgan US Quality Factor index. The fund selects companies from the Russell 1000 using three quality factors: profitability, earnings, and solvency. JQUA was launched on Nov 8, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

