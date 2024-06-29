Kathmere Capital Management LLC Has $6 Million Position in Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF (BATS:VUSB)

Kathmere Capital Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF (BATS:VUSB – Free Report) by 4.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 121,094 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,939 shares during the quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC owned 0.14% of Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF worth $6,000,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Anson Capital Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. Anson Capital Inc. now owns 18,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $894,000 after acquiring an additional 1,384 shares during the last quarter. Napatree Capital LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $1,081,000. Palisades Hudson Asset Management L.P. increased its position in Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Palisades Hudson Asset Management L.P. now owns 60,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,973,000 after buying an additional 1,198 shares during the last quarter. Monumental Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Monumental Financial Group Inc. now owns 128,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,354,000 after buying an additional 7,149 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barlow Wealth Partners Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $280,000.

Get Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF Price Performance

VUSB stock opened at $49.52 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $49.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.45.

Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

About Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 5th. Investors of record on Monday, June 3rd were paid a $0.2226 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 3rd.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF (VUSB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund actively invests in investment grade securities while aiming to maintain a dollar-weighted average maturity of 0 to 2 years. VUSB was launched on Apr 5, 2021 and is managed by Vanguard.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.