Kathmere Capital Management LLC Increases Position in Relx Plc (NYSE:RELX)

Kathmere Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Relx Plc (NYSE:RELX – Free Report) by 22.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 39,604 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,230 shares during the quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Relx were worth $1,714,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Relx during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in Relx by 81.1% in the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 909 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 407 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. increased its holdings in Relx by 90.9% in the first quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 983 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 468 shares during the last quarter. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Relx in the first quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, FSC Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Relx in the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. 15.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RELX opened at $45.89 on Friday. Relx Plc has a 12-month low of $31.38 and a 12-month high of $46.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.52. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $43.94 and a 200-day moving average of $42.49.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Berenberg Bank lowered Relx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. StockNews.com started coverage on Relx in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

RELX PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides information-based analytics and decision tools for professional and business customers in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Risk; Scientific, Technical & Medical; Legal; and Exhibitions. The Risk segment offers information-based analytics and decision tools that combine public and industry specific content with technology and algorithms to assist clients in evaluating and predicting risk.

