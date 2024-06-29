Kathmere Capital Management LLC Increases Stake in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Kathmere Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) by 7.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 5,074 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 356 shares during the quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $1,248,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A acquired a new position in shares of Union Pacific during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Union Pacific by 211.4% in the fourth quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 109 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the period. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Union Pacific in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Scarborough Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Union Pacific during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Transcendent Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Union Pacific during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.38% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

UNP has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Union Pacific in a report on Friday, June 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $270.00 price target for the company. TD Cowen raised their target price on Union Pacific from $252.00 to $258.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Union Pacific from $198.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Susquehanna lowered their price objective on Union Pacific from $270.00 to $250.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their target price on Union Pacific from $271.00 to $273.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $258.92.

Union Pacific Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of Union Pacific stock opened at $226.27 on Friday. Union Pacific Co. has a twelve month low of $199.33 and a twelve month high of $258.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $138.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.59, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $233.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $240.24.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The railroad operator reported $2.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.50 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $6.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.97 billion. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 44.34% and a net margin of 26.52%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.67 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Union Pacific Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 31st were paid a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 31st. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is 49.62%.

Union Pacific Company Profile

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, renewable biofuel producers, and other agricultural users; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

