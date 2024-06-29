Kathmere Capital Management LLC Increases Stock Holdings in AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN)

Kathmere Capital Management LLC boosted its position in AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN – Free Report) by 4.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,065 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. Kathmere Capital Management LLC’s holdings in AstraZeneca were worth $275,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Anchor Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in AstraZeneca during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA bought a new stake in AstraZeneca during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Able Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in AstraZeneca during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in AstraZeneca by 468.4% during the 4th quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares during the period. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its stake in AstraZeneca by 86.7% during the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 20.35% of the company’s stock.

AstraZeneca Trading Down 0.2 %

AZN opened at $77.99 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $241.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.23, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. AstraZeneca PLC has a 12 month low of $60.47 and a 12 month high of $80.86. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $77.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $70.35.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AstraZeneca ( NASDAQ:AZN Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.08. AstraZeneca had a return on equity of 30.42% and a net margin of 13.30%. The company had revenue of $12.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.92 billion. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that AstraZeneca PLC will post 4.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AZN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on AstraZeneca in a report on Thursday, May 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $97.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded AstraZeneca from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on AstraZeneca from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Argus lifted their target price on AstraZeneca from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded AstraZeneca to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $88.00.

AstraZeneca Profile

AstraZeneca PLC, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of prescription medicines. The company's marketed products include Tagrisso, Imfinzi, Lynparza, Calquence, Enhertu, Orpathys, Truqap, Zoladex, Faslodex, Farxiga, Brilinta, Lokelma, Roxadustat, Andexxa, Crestor, Seloken, Onglyza, Bydureon, Fasenra, Breztri, Symbicort, Saphnelo, Tezspire, Pulmicort, Bevespi, and Daliresp for cardiovascular, renal, metabolism, and oncology.

