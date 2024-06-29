Kathmere Capital Management LLC Increases Stock Position in iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IMTM)

Kathmere Capital Management LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IMTM – Free Report) by 4.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 343,149 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,043 shares during the period. iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF comprises about 1.5% of Kathmere Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Kathmere Capital Management LLC owned about 0.77% of iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF worth $13,462,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF by 5.6% in the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 17,153,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $672,944,000 after purchasing an additional 904,607 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF by 17.0% during the first quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 450,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,691,000 after buying an additional 65,656 shares during the period. Columbus Macro LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF by 0.8% during the first quarter. Columbus Macro LLC now owns 55,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,161,000 after buying an additional 462 shares during the period. Unison Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF by 5.3% during the first quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 68,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,690,000 after purchasing an additional 3,465 shares during the period. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF during the first quarter worth about $549,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IMTM opened at $38.69 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.09 billion, a PE ratio of 13.86 and a beta of 0.81. iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF has a twelve month low of $30.38 and a twelve month high of $39.92. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $38.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.19.

The iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF (IMTM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World ex USA Momentum index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap stocks from developed countries, ex-US. The momentum-selected stocks are weighted by market cap and momentum. IMTM was launched on Jan 13, 2015 and is managed by BlackRock.

