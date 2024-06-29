Kathmere Capital Management LLC Increases Stock Position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Kathmere Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 251.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 39,097 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 27,977 shares during the period. Kathmere Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $2,352,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sawyer & Company Inc grew its stake in shares of Walmart by 261.3% during the 1st quarter. Sawyer & Company Inc now owns 5,391 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $324,000 after buying an additional 3,899 shares during the period. Stillwater Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Walmart by 200.5% during the 1st quarter. Stillwater Capital Advisors LLC now owns 257,607 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $15,500,000 after purchasing an additional 171,873 shares during the period. Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in Walmart by 207.0% during the 1st quarter. Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC now owns 8,369 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $504,000 after purchasing an additional 5,643 shares during the period. Atwater Malick LLC boosted its position in Walmart by 208.7% during the 1st quarter. Atwater Malick LLC now owns 162,162 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $9,757,000 after purchasing an additional 109,633 shares during the period. Finally, Tevis Investment Management boosted its position in Walmart by 196.7% during the 1st quarter. Tevis Investment Management now owns 18,918 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,138,000 after purchasing an additional 12,541 shares during the period. 26.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 29,124 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.03, for a total value of $1,748,313.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 4,018,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $241,239,559.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Walmart news, EVP John R. Furner sold 13,125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.20, for a total value of $895,125.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 645,540 shares in the company, valued at $44,025,828. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 29,124 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.03, for a total value of $1,748,313.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 4,018,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $241,239,559.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 14,502,762 shares of company stock valued at $951,475,618 in the last three months. 45.58% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently weighed in on WMT shares. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Walmart from $67.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Roth Mkm upped their price target on shares of Walmart from $69.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Walmart from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Walmart from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Walmart from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $66.00 to $81.00 in a report on Monday, June 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Walmart presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.97.

Walmart Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:WMT opened at $67.74 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Walmart Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $49.85 and a fifty-two week high of $69.04. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $64.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $59.29. The company has a market cap of $544.87 billion, a PE ratio of 28.99, a P/E/G ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 0.52.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 16th. The retailer reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.08. Walmart had a net margin of 2.88% and a return on equity of 21.57%. The business had revenue of $161.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $159.57 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.49 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Walmart Inc. will post 2.42 EPS for the current year.

Walmart Profile

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

