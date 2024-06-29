Kathmere Capital Management LLC Invests $30,000 in Qudian Inc. (NYSE:QD)

Kathmere Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Qudian Inc. (NYSE:QD – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 12,065 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Profund Advisors LLC bought a new position in Qudian during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Ballentine Partners LLC bought a new position in Qudian during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Headlands Technologies LLC raised its position in Qudian by 89,325.0% during the fourth quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 14,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 14,292 shares in the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new position in Qudian during the third quarter valued at approximately $168,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Qudian during the third quarter valued at approximately $363,000. 8.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of QD opened at $1.99 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.17. Qudian Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.52 and a twelve month high of $2.60.

Qudian Company Profile

Qudian Inc operates as a consumer-oriented technology company in the People's Republic of China. The company engages in the operation of online platforms to provide small consumer credit products. It also provides technology development and services; research and development services; and delivery services.

