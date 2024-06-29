Kathmere Capital Management LLC Lowers Holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF)

Kathmere Capital Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Free Report) by 1.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 189,536 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,118 shares during the quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $7,396,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. raised its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 74,385,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,749,288,000 after purchasing an additional 748,673 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 36,928,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,364,861,000 after purchasing an additional 2,154,120 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 1,023.8% during the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 29,269,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,081,804,000 after purchasing an additional 26,665,035 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 22,058,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $815,279,000 after purchasing an additional 1,130,219 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthspire Advisors LLC increased its position in Schwab International Equity ETF by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 5,117,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,130,000 after acquiring an additional 89,286 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab International Equity ETF Stock Performance

Schwab International Equity ETF stock opened at $38.42 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $36.90 billion, a PE ratio of 14.99 and a beta of 0.87. Schwab International Equity ETF has a one year low of $32.29 and a one year high of $39.86. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $38.89 and a 200 day moving average of $37.89.

Schwab International Equity ETF Profile

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

