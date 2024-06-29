Kathmere Capital Management LLC Lowers Position in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – January (BATS:BJAN)

Kathmere Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – January (BATS:BJAN – Free Report) by 6.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 22,477 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,536 shares during the quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC owned 0.37% of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – January worth $979,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Maltin Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – January by 12.9% in the first quarter. Maltin Wealth Management Inc. now owns 85,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,731,000 after acquiring an additional 9,777 shares in the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – January during the 1st quarter valued at $9,413,000. RFG Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – January by 384.9% during the 1st quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 40,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,772,000 after purchasing an additional 32,297 shares during the period. Marcum Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – January by 2,176.5% in the 1st quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 147,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,436,000 after buying an additional 141,321 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BCS Wealth Management bought a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – January during the first quarter valued at about $366,000.

Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – January Stock Performance

Shares of BJAN opened at $45.10 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $274.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.97 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $44.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $42.77.

Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – January Company Profile

The Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – January (BJAN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. BJAN was launched on Jan 2, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

