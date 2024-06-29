Kathmere Capital Management LLC Makes New $11.32 Million Investment in SaverOne 2014 Ltd. (NASDAQ:SVRE)

Kathmere Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SaverOne 2014 Ltd. (NASDAQ:SVRE – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 8,575,019 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,319,000. SaverOne 2014 makes up approximately 1.3% of Kathmere Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Kathmere Capital Management LLC owned approximately 535.94% of SaverOne 2014 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Shares of SVRE opened at $0.40 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $0.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. SaverOne 2014 Ltd. has a 52-week low of $0.26 and a 52-week high of $1.50.

SaverOne 2014 Ltd, a technology company, engages in the design, development, and commercialization of transportation and safety solutions to save lives by preventing car accidents. The company is developing SaverOne Driver Distraction Prevention Solution system, an advanced driver safety solution that can identify and monitor mobile phones located in the driver's vicinity and selectively block use of life-threatening applications; and solutions for detection of vulnerable road users.

