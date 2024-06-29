Kathmere Capital Management LLC Makes New $11.32 Million Investment in SaverOne 2014 Ltd. (NASDAQ:SVRE)

Kathmere Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SaverOne 2014 Ltd. (NASDAQ:SVRE – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 8,575,019 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,319,000. SaverOne 2014 makes up approximately 1.3% of Kathmere Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Kathmere Capital Management LLC owned approximately 535.94% of SaverOne 2014 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
SaverOne 2014 Price Performance
Shares of SVRE opened at $0.40 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $0.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. SaverOne 2014 Ltd. has a 52-week low of $0.26 and a 52-week high of $1.50.
SaverOne 2014 Profile
