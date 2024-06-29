Kathmere Capital Management LLC Makes New $220,000 Investment in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG)

Kathmere Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 1,409 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $220,000.
Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Simon Property Group by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,192 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $741,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Cascade Investment Group Inc. raised its stake in Simon Property Group by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Cascade Investment Group Inc. now owns 14,701 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,097,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. raised its stake in Simon Property Group by 16.6% during the fourth quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 563 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Simon Property Group by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,403 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $485,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Simon Property Group by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 5,563 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $794,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. 93.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Simon Property Group Stock Up 1.3 %
Shares of Simon Property Group stock opened at $151.80 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $147.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $146.63. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $102.11 and a 52-week high of $157.82. The firm has a market cap of $49.48 billion, a PE ratio of 19.34, a P/E/G ratio of 8.91 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.20, a quick ratio of 2.19 and a current ratio of 2.19.
Simon Property Group Increases Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 7th were paid a $2.00 dividend. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.27%. This is an increase from Simon Property Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.95. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 7th. Simon Property Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 101.91%.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several brokerages have recently commented on SPG. StockNews.com upgraded Simon Property Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Argus raised their price target on Simon Property Group from $157.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. Truist Financial raised their target price on Simon Property Group from $139.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, Scotiabank raised their price target on Simon Property Group from $142.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $147.60.
View Our Latest Research Report on Simon Property Group
About Simon Property Group
Simon is a real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE: SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Simon Property Group
- 3 Home Improvement Stocks that Can Upgrade Your Portfolio
- What’s Behind Walgreens Stock Plunge: What Investors Can Do Next
- What Are Dividend Contenders? Investing in Dividend Contenders
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 6/24 – 6/28
- How to Evaluate a Stock Before Buying
- General Mills Stock Drops After Revenue Miss in Fiscal Q4 2024
Receive News & Ratings for Simon Property Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Simon Property Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.