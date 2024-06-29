Kathmere Capital Management LLC Makes New Investment in ICL Group Ltd (NYSE:ICL)

Kathmere Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in ICL Group Ltd (NYSE:ICL – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 10,102 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ICL. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its holdings in ICL Group by 103.8% in the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 7,093 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 3,612 shares during the period. SVB Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of ICL Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ICL Group by 45.6% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 11,156 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 3,495 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of ICL Group by 72,341.2% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 12,315 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 12,298 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of ICL Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.38% of the company’s stock.

ICL Group Stock Performance

Shares of ICL opened at $4.28 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $4.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.83. ICL Group Ltd has a 12-month low of $4.26 and a 12-month high of $6.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.62 billion, a PE ratio of 11.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.32 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

ICL Group Cuts Dividend

ICL Group ( NYSE:ICL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The basic materials company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.01. ICL Group had a return on equity of 9.05% and a net margin of 6.68%. The firm had revenue of $1.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.66 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.23 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that ICL Group Ltd will post 0.33 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 6th were paid a dividend of $0.0457 per share. This represents a $0.18 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 6th. ICL Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.65%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Barclays increased their target price on ICL Group from $4.00 to $4.50 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st.

About ICL Group

ICL Group Ltd, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty minerals and chemicals company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Industrial Products, Potash, Phosphate Solutions, and Growing Solutions. The Industrial Products segment produces bromine out of a solution that is a by-product of the potash production process, as well as bromine-based compounds; produces various grades of potash, salt, magnesium chloride, and magnesia products; and produces and markets phosphorous-based flame retardants and other phosphorus-based products.

