Kathmere Capital Management LLC Makes New Investment in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Kathmere Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 567 shares of the medical technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Capital Insight Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Stryker by 50.2% during the first quarter. Capital Insight Partners LLC now owns 1,709 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $612,000 after buying an additional 571 shares in the last quarter. Register Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Stryker during the first quarter worth about $105,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in Stryker by 3.3% in the first quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,277 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $448,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO raised its holdings in Stryker by 26.7% in the first quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO now owns 4,251 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,521,000 after acquiring an additional 895 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Courier Capital LLC raised its holdings in Stryker by 19.3% in the first quarter. Courier Capital LLC now owns 3,357 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,201,000 after acquiring an additional 543 shares in the last quarter. 77.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Stryker Stock Performance

Shares of Stryker stock opened at $340.43 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $129.69 billion, a PE ratio of 38.86, a PEG ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.92. Stryker Co. has a 12 month low of $249.98 and a 12 month high of $361.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $337.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $333.39.

Stryker Announces Dividend

Stryker ( NYSE:SYK Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The medical technology company reported $2.50 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by $0.14. Stryker had a return on equity of 23.05% and a net margin of 16.03%. The business had revenue of $5.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.10 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.14 earnings per share. Stryker’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Stryker Co. will post 11.95 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th will be paid a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.94%. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio is 36.53%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SYK has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Roth Mkm increased their price target on shares of Stryker from $348.00 to $405.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Stryker from $360.00 to $386.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Barclays lifted their price target on Stryker from $372.00 to $376.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. BTIG Research boosted their target price on Stryker from $366.00 to $369.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Stryker in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $372.00 price target on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Stryker presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $370.58.

Stryker Company Profile

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in total joint replacements, such as hip, knee and shoulder, and trauma and extremities surgeries.

Featured Articles

