Kathmere Capital Management LLC Makes New Investment in Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU)

Kathmere Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU – Free Report) (TSE:SU) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 6,221 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $230,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Suncor Energy by 10.7% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 29,873 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $957,000 after buying an additional 2,895 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Suncor Energy by 1.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 50,379,614 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,732,051,000 after buying an additional 731,163 shares during the period. Sanders Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Suncor Energy by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 57,318,037 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,836,470,000 after buying an additional 1,568,629 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Suncor Energy by 13.3% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,348,348 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $183,876,000 after buying an additional 628,262 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in Suncor Energy by 1,689.9% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 565,339 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $18,118,000 after purchasing an additional 533,754 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.37% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SU has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. TD Securities lifted their target price on Suncor Energy from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. StockNews.com raised Suncor Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 24th. Raymond James raised Suncor Energy to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Suncor Energy from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Suncor Energy from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Suncor Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.67.

Suncor Energy Stock Performance

NYSE SU opened at $38.11 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.83 billion, a PE ratio of 8.49, a P/E/G ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 1.11. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 0.97. Suncor Energy Inc. has a 1-year low of $28.26 and a 1-year high of $41.50.

Suncor Energy (NYSE:SU – Get Free Report) (TSE:SU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $9.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.64 billion. Suncor Energy had a return on equity of 15.69% and a net margin of 15.38%. On average, research analysts predict that Suncor Energy Inc. will post 3.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Suncor Energy Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 4th were issued a $0.395 dividend. This represents a $1.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.15%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 4th. Suncor Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.19%.

Suncor Energy Profile

Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through Oil Sands; Exploration and Production; and Refining and Marketing segments. The Oil Sands segment explores, develops, and produces bitumen, synthetic crude oil, and related products.

Featured Articles

