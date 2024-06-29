Kathmere Capital Management LLC Purchases 22,255 Shares of Doubleline Commercial Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:DCMB)

Kathmere Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Doubleline Commercial Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:DCMB – Free Report) by 24.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 112,798 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,255 shares during the quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC owned 19.45% of Doubleline Commercial Real Estate ETF worth $5,781,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. KLR Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Doubleline Commercial Real Estate ETF during the fourth quarter worth $9,403,000. Relative Value Partners Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Doubleline Commercial Real Estate ETF during the fourth quarter worth $1,188,000. Gradient Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Doubleline Commercial Real Estate ETF during the fourth quarter worth $15,771,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Doubleline Commercial Real Estate ETF during the third quarter worth $4,587,000. Finally, Curi Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Doubleline Commercial Real Estate ETF by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC now owns 119,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,087,000 after purchasing an additional 4,463 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:DCMB opened at $51.39 on Friday. Doubleline Commercial Real Estate ETF has a 52 week low of $49.97 and a 52 week high of $51.55. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $51.21 and its 200-day moving average is $51.12.

The Doubleline Etf Trust – Commercial Real Estate ETF (DCMB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of investment grade commercial real estate debt securities of any maturity. The fund seeks current income and capital appreciation.

