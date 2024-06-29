Kathmere Capital Management LLC Purchases 2,730 Shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM)

Kathmere Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM – Free Report) by 1.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 175,485 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,730 shares during the period. iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF comprises 3.8% of Kathmere Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Kathmere Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.32% of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF worth $32,877,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in MTUM. Able Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF during the first quarter worth $29,000. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 46.8% during the third quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP now owns 279 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 281.5% during the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 248 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the period. Finally, Richardson Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF during the fourth quarter worth $56,000.

iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BATS:MTUM opened at $194.84 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $10.55 billion, a PE ratio of 18.53 and a beta of 1.10. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $187.75 and its 200-day moving average is $178.16. iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF has a 52 week low of $81.37 and a 52 week high of $113.60.

iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (MTUM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Momentum SR Variant index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US equities, selected and weighted based on price appreciation over 6- and 12-month periods and low volatility over the past 3 years.

