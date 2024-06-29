Kathmere Capital Management LLC Purchases 377 Shares of The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL)

Kathmere Capital Management LLC increased its position in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Free Report) by 6.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,523 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 377 shares during the period. Kathmere Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Allstate were worth $1,129,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ALL. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Allstate by 11.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 32,270,589 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,595,266,000 after acquiring an additional 3,322,673 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Allstate by 2.1% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,831,852 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $426,907,000 after purchasing an additional 77,295 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Allstate by 16.9% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,701,607 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $412,396,000 after purchasing an additional 536,137 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its stake in shares of Allstate by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 3,629,870 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $508,109,000 after buying an additional 27,766 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in Allstate during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $212,771,000. Institutional investors own 76.47% of the company’s stock.

Allstate Price Performance

NYSE ALL opened at $159.66 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $165.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $159.96. The Allstate Co. has a 52 week low of $100.57 and a 52 week high of $177.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.25, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.50.

Allstate Dividend Announcement

Allstate ( NYSE:ALL Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The insurance provider reported $5.13 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.11 by $1.02. Allstate had a net margin of 2.31% and a return on equity of 14.44%. The business had revenue of $15.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.76 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($1.30) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Allstate Co. will post 12.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.92 per share. This represents a $3.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 31st. Allstate’s dividend payout ratio is presently 81.24%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have commented on ALL shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $194.00 target price on shares of Allstate in a report on Friday, June 21st. HSBC raised shares of Allstate from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $158.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of Allstate from $166.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Roth Mkm raised their price target on shares of Allstate from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Allstate from $146.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Allstate currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $174.88.

Allstate Company Profile

The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. It operates in five segments: Allstate Protection; Protection Services; Allstate Health and Benefits; Run-off Property-Liability; and Corporate and Other segments.

