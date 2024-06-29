Kathmere Capital Management LLC Purchases 658 Shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC)

Kathmere Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC – Free Report) by 16.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,576 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 658 shares during the quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies were worth $943,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MMC. Parnassus Investments LLC raised its stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 4,259,567 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $807,060,000 after buying an additional 11,459 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its holdings in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 1,180,332 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $221,078,000 after acquiring an additional 10,161 shares during the last quarter. Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. lifted its position in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 16.9% in the 4th quarter. Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. now owns 1,404,598 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $266,134,000 after acquiring an additional 203,017 shares in the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,448 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $274,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Weiss Asset Management LP bought a new position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,465,000. Institutional investors own 87.99% of the company’s stock.

Get Marsh & McLennan Companies alerts:

Marsh & McLennan Companies Price Performance

MMC stock opened at $210.76 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $206.87 and a 200-day moving average of $201.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $103.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.93. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $182.96 and a 12 month high of $216.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

Insider Activity

Marsh & McLennan Companies ( NYSE:MMC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $2.89 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.80 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $6.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.38 billion. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a net margin of 16.84% and a return on equity of 34.14%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.53 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 8.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Oscar Fanjul sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.01, for a total value of $1,254,060.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 53,393 shares in the company, valued at $11,159,670.93. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Oscar Fanjul sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.01, for a total value of $1,254,060.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 53,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,159,670.93. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Paul Beswick sold 2,169 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.13, for a total value of $455,771.97. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 13,030 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,737,993.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have weighed in on MMC shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $197.00 to $208.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $190.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $212.00 to $213.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 19th. UBS Group upped their price objective on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $236.00 to $238.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $185.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $211.47.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on MMC

About Marsh & McLennan Companies

(Free Report)

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc, a professional services company, provides advice and solutions to clients in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. It operates through Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting segments. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, and risk control and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking, strategic advisory services, and analytics solutions, and insurance program management services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MMC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Marsh & McLennan Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marsh & McLennan Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.